Ashley Marie Reyes Mungia of Temple became the bride of Jacob Ray Baird of Belton in a double-ring ceremony on July 15 at Our Lady of Guadalupe with the Rev. Amado Ramos officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Lisa Cordova of Temple and the late Michael Mungia of Temple and the granddaughter of Charles and Rosalinda Conley of Temple. The bridegroom is the son of Glenn and Donna Baird of Belton.
Given in marriage by her grandfather, the bride wore an ivory strapless gown designed by Lovely Bride with embroidered beads with layer tulle making a long train.
The maid of honor was Veronica Castro of Belton. Bridesmaids were Mari Gonzalez of Carrollton, Cecelia Mungia of Temple, Jasmine Jackson of Italy, Dr. Kerri Haider of Germany, Jessica Bulls of Troy, Crystle Thomas of Austin, Anna Preston of Temple, Rebecca Braden of Belton, Hope Velasquez of Azle, Cassandra Escobedo of Boston, and Amber Steely of Austin.
The best man was Jeremy Vasquez of Temple. Groomsmen were Bill Baird of Houston, Adrian Robbins of Houston, Jonathon Robbins of Temple, Cruz Fox of San Antonio, Albert Delgado of Belton, William Gillam of Austin, Justin Braden of Belton, Sam Baird of Belton, Jacob Moore of Belton, Michael Mungia Jr. of Temple, and Charles Mungia of Austin.
The flower girls were Abby Castro, Elise Mungia, Ava Mondragon and Emily Velasquez.
The ring bearers were Kai Castro and Lane Braden.
Seating guests were Roman Zaragoza, Scott Taylor and Bryant Bulls.
A reception followed the ceremony at Rustic Acres.
The couple took a wedding trip to Lucea, Jamaica.
The bride attended Texas State Technical College in Waco.
The bridegroom is a graduate of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a degree in nursing.
A rehearsal dinner was hold at Rustic Acres.