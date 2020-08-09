Leah Marie Dudley of Addison became the bride of Dustin Dwight Tish of Addison in a double-ring ceremony on Aug. 1 at Knotting Hill Place in Little Elm.
The bride is the daughter of Louie Dudley III and Debbie and Robert Cortes, all of Temple.
The bridegroom is the son of Dwight Tish and Michelle Tish, both of Belton.
Broden O’Banon officiated.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a sophisticated and romantic lace and crepe wedding dress from Essence of Australia.
Seating guests were Corey O’Banon and Kyle O’Banon.
A reception followed at Knotting Hill Place.
After a wedding trip to Barbados, the couple will reside in Addison and will be moving north to McKinney.
The bride is a 2018 graduate of Baylor University with a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences and disorder and she graduated from The University of Texas at Dallas in 2020 with a master’s degree in communication disorders. She is employed as a speech-language pathologist in Frisco ISD.
The bridegroom is a 2020 graduate of Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary engineering technology with a mechatronics emphasis and a minor in embedded systems. He is employed as a systems engineer at Raytheon Technologies.