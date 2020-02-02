Amanda Louise Moon of Rogers became the wife of Andrew Rodriego Mendoza of Belton in a double-ring ceremony at Brownstone Reserve in Bryan on Jan. 4.
The bride is the daughter of Price and Jane Moon of Rogers. She is the granddaughter of Kay Stapp of Rogers, Joe and Rozella Moon of Belton and the late Hugo Fuchs.
The bridegroom is the son of Steven and Linda Graham of Belton. He is the grandson of Landford and Inga Clay and Frances Thomas, all of Killeen.
Christopher Bakies officiated.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore an ivory Essence of Australia form fitting crepe gown, with a sheer illusion back and lace embellishments, with a chapel train, and a fingertip tulle veil with crystal beading.
Maids of honor were Alexandria Simmone of Baytown and Valerie Enciso of College Station.
Matron of honor was Selena Guillen of Rogers.
Bridesmaids were Angelique Davis of Katy, Blaike Boyd of Coppell, Shannon Graham of Richmond, Va., Sarah Simmone of Burlington and Jessika Hogan of Temple.
Best man was Bryson Coufal of Georgetown. Groomsmen were Russell Mendoza, brother of the groom of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Christian Palmer of Temple, Tanner Libby of Fort Worth, Nathan Graham of Milwaukee, Wis., Logan Clowers of Rogers, Lane Bruce and Brandon Sullivan, both of Belton, Grant Estill of Keller and Boback Parsaei of College Station.
Flower girls were Everly Guillen of Rogers and Liliana Hernandez of Killeen.
Seating guests were Nathan Graham and Russell Mendoza.
A reception followed at Brownstone Reserve in Bryan.
After a wedding trip to Kauai, Hawaii, the couple will reside in Belton.
The bride is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in Allied Health.
The bridegroom is attending Temple College.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegrooms’ parents at Caffe’ Capri in Bryan.