Marie Grigsby of Belton became the bride of Brandon Denson of Belton in a double-ring ceremony on Dec. 28 at The Chapel in the Woods at Summers Mill in Belton.
The bride is the daughter of Bill Grigsby of Salado and the late Carolyn Grigsby Wallace.
The bridegroom is the son of the late Wirth and Jean Denson.
Jeff Ellison officiated.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a Mori Lee A-line bridal gown with a scalloped portrait neckline, framed with illusion three-quarter sleeves. The gown is embellished with frosted Alencon lace appliqués with a scalloped hem and chapel train.
Matron of honor was Tricia Cunningham of Salado. Bridesmaids were Ashleigh Grams of Thorndale and Ali Claire Denson of Moody.
Best man was Alan Denson of Mt. Pleasant. Groomsmen were Nathan Denson and Donnie West, both of Mt. Pleasant.
Flower girl was Landri Kate Shumate of Mt. Pleasant.
Ring bearer was Case Delaney of Thorndale.
Seating guests were Blake Denson of Mt. Pleasant and Cole Taylor of Salado.
A reception followed at The Yellow Rose Event Center at Summers Mill.
After a wedding trip to San Antonio, the couple will reside in Belton.
The bride is a graduate of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a bachelor’s degree and Lamar University with a master’s in education. She is employed as an assistant principal at Jarrell High School.
The bridegroom is a graduate of McMurray University with a bachelor’s degree and Tarleton with a master’s in physical education. He is employed as a teacher/coach at Killeen Shoemaker High School.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the couple at Summers Mill.