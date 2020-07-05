Dorothy Christine Scott of Belton became the bride of Thomas Albert Hall IV of Waco in a double-ring ceremony on June 20 at Grace Community Primitive Baptist Church in Temple.
The bride is the daughter of George and Cassandra Scott of Belton.
The bridegroom is the son of Thomas III and Deborah Hall of Louisville, Ky.
Russell Chupik officiated.
Musicians were Jeremy Scott of Belton on piano and Josiah Chupik of Rogers led the congregational singing.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a family heirloom gown. It was made of satin with lace and studded with beads and sequins.
Maid of honor was Daisy Klassy of Belton. Bridesmaids were Zoe Hall of Louisville and Anne-Marie Haddad of Troy.
Best man was Pierce Hall of Louisville. Groomsmen were Christopher Miller and Romello Christian, both of Waco. Seating guests was Lucas Hall.
A barbecue reception followed at the church.
After a wedding trip the couple will reside in Waco.
The bride was a home school graduate.
The bridegroom is attending Baylor University in Waco.