Emily Alexandra Laughlin of Temple became the bride of Benjamin Jacob Ham of Temple in a double-ring ceremony on April 16 at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area in Fredericksburg with Ed Laughlin, the father of the bride, officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Ed and Sharon Laughlin of Temple. The bridegroom is the son of David and Pamela Ham of Temple.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a satin gown in ivory over light champagne with pewter accented lace created by designer Maggie Sottero. The dress featured beaded spaghetti straps, a v-neckline and beaded embellishments in a fit and flare silhouette. It was finished with covered buttons over a zipper enclosure. A one tier elbow length cut edge veil in champagne complemented the gown.
A reception followed the ceremony at Hill Top Café near Fredericksburg.
After a wedding trip to St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, the couple will reside in Temple.
The bride is a graduate of Texas Tech University with a bachelor of arts in political science and St. Mary’s University School of Law with a jurisprudence degree. She is employed as an attorney with the law office of Ed. L. Laughlin. The groom is employed at Ham & McCreight Supply, a third generation family plumbing and industrial supply business in Temple.