Rebecca Marie Albers of Williamsburg, Va., became the bride of Andrew Joseph Doak of Copperas Cove in a double-ring ceremony on June 20 in College Station.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. James Herman and Kathleen Marie Albers of Temple.
The bridegroom is the son of Manfred and Mary Katherine Doak of Copperas Cove.
The Rev. Greg Gerhart officiated.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a classic white flowing lace gown.
Maid of honor was Dr. Hannah Elizabeth Albers of Temple. Bridesmaids were Rebecca Lindbergh, Ellen Clements, Alexandra Parker, Dominique Gill, Adriana Martinez and Jillian Fuhrmann.
Best man was Anthony Doak of San Antonio. Groomsmen were Colin Glorioso, Hans Osth, Kaid Guilbeaux, Daniel Gazda, Matthew Tate and Paulina Paredes.
A reception followed at The Weinberg at Wixon Valley.
After a wedding trip to Galveston, the couple will reside in Pflugerville.
The bride is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in classics and English, and the College of William & Mary in Virginia with a master’s degree in history.
She is employed with St Mary’s Catholic School in Taylor.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.
He is employed with Pape-Dawson Engineers.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents at CJs Barbeque.