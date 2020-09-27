Amanda Paige McPherson of Austin became the bride of Jeremy Abraham Blumes of Calgary, Alberta, Canada in a double-ring ceremony on Aug. 28, at the courtyard of the Hotel San Jose’ in Austin.
The bride is the daughter of Penny McPherson of Temple and the late Keith McPherson.
The bridegroom is the son of Roslyn and Daniel Oppenheim of Chestemere, Alberta, Canada and the late Mark Blumes.
The couple will take a wedding trip at later date.
The bride is a graduate of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a degree in political science and communications and St. Edward’s University with a master’s degree in counseling. She is self-employed/owner of Life Coach Amanda.
The bridegroom is a graduate of St. Mary’s University, Calgary with a bachelor of education and the University of Calgary with a bachelor of communications. He is the associate coach, Nipiwan Hawks, Saskatchewan Junior Hockey.