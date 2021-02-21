Catherine Ann Sexton of Fort Worth became the bride of Andrew William Fletcher of Fort Worth in a double-ring ceremony on Jan. 1 at Cathedral Oaks in Belton.
The bride is the daughter of Loren and Rhonda Sexton of College Station.
The bridegroom is the son of Dennis and Christine Fletcher of Belton.
Ben Moss officiated.
Music was by John Hopkins.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a white natural silk, V neck gown of her own design with a medium train, thin straps and a cape veil accented with embellishments from her mother’s wedding dress.
Maid of honor was Krosby DeLappn of El Dorado Hills. Bridesmaids were Kelli Starr, Escondido, Calif., Carina Exley of Brenham and Caroline Woodward of Dubuque, Iowa.
Best man was Taylor Addis of Irving. Groomsmen were Tanner Libby of Fort Worth, David Ganey of Belton and Christian Palmer of Austin.
The bride is attending Texas Christian University pursing a bachelor’s degree in ballet and modern dance.
The bridegroom is a 2015 graduate of Belton High School and a 2019 graduate of Texas Christian University. He is attending the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine pursuing a Doctor of Osteopathy.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents at The Cellar at Pignetti’s.