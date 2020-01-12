Ashlyn Brianne Zavodny of Zabcikville became the bride of Ryan Daniel Zdroik of Zabcikville in a double-ring ceremony on Dec. 27 at Ocker Brethren Church.
The bride is the daughter of Abbeye and Jodie Zavodny of Zabcikville.
The bridegroom is the son of Melissa and Daniel Zdroik of Zabcikville.
The Rev. Brad Herridge officiated.
Musicians were Kim Dillard and Keith Caldwell.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore an Ivory, soft gold satin and tulle ballgown with custom lace sleeves and a three foot extended train. The gown was covered in soft lace appliqués and glitz tulle. The tulle veil was bordered with clear crystal beading.
Matron of honor was Alyssa Harper, sister-of-the-bride, of Rogers. Bridesmaids were Taylor Winkler of Belton, Kirah Garcia of Boerne, Megan Zdroik, sister of the groom of Zabcikville, Marium Sadiq of Plano, Nicholyn Weber and Sierra Wallen, both of Temple, Shanna Schiller of Manor and Kristina Monsivaiz of Rockwall. Honorary bridesmaids were Loren Tacker of Fort Worth and Danielle Stoltz of Houston.
Best man was Matthew Zdroik, brother-of-the-bridegroom, of Zabcikville. Groomsmen were cousins-of-the-bridegroom, Josh Phillips of Marquette, Mich., and Devin Zamora of Santa Fe, N.M., Chad Harper, brother-in-law-of-the-bride, of Rogers, Jon Knight of Pocatello, Idaho, David Tran and Jake Welsh, both of Houston, Chris Hubnik of Temple and Chris Zavodny, cousin-of-the-bride, of College Station.
Ring bearers were Trey and Ben Garcia.
Seating guests were groomsmen and Devin Zamora.
A reception followed at Red Bird Fields.
After a wedding trip on an Eastern Caribbean cruise, the couple will reside in Zabcikville.
The bride is a graduate of Texas Tech University with a master’s degree in speech language pathology and with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She is employed with Scott & White.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Texas A&M with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He is employed with H-E-B.
The bridegroom’s parents hosted the rehearsal dinner at Ocker Brethren Church.