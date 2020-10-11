Katherine Elizabeth Hennessee of Belton became the bride of Lane Charles Northam of Cedar Park in a double-ring ceremony Sept. 26 at Villa Antonia in Jonestown.
The bride is the daughter of retired Col. and Mrs. Tommy G. Hennessee of Belton.
The bridegroom is the son Charles Northam of Rogers and Glenda Presley of Belton.
Scott Payne officiated.
Music was by Terra Vista Strings of Austin.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a classic strapless ballgown, crafted from luminous ivory taffeta with a modern and daring exposed corset which added a sultry touch to the Jenny by Jenny Yoo Carrington gown.
Maid of honor was Samantha Waggoner of Satellite Beach, Fla. Matron of honor was Rebecka Shuffler of Copperas Cove. Bridesmaids were Abby Harrison of Belton, Bailey Borger of Cedar Park, Brooklyn Borger of Lubbock and Margueret Betbeze of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Best man was Mason Northam of Belton. Groomsmen were Cody McLerran of Huntsville, Ryne Niemi of Dallas, Matthew Shuffler of Copperas Cove, Jonathon McNamara of Conroe and Joshua Mitchell of Waco.
Flower girls were Chloe and Sophia Carrasquillo, both of Copperas Cove.
Ring bearer was Kolton Dyess of Salado.
A reception followed at Villa Antonia.
After a wedding trip at a later date, the couple will reside in Cedar Park.
The bride is a graduate of the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor with a master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Texas State Technical College with an associate’s of applied science in Medical Imaging Technology. He is employed with United Service Technologies.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents at Serrano’s of Cedar Park.