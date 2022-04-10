Katherine Elizabeth Steeves of Bentonville, Ark., became the bride of Preston Edward Dominy of Bentonville, Ark., in a double-ring ceremony on March 12 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville with the Rev. Chris Taylor officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Bryan and Suzanne Steeves of Temple. The bridegroom is the son of Steve and Sandi Dominy of Dallas and Randy and Margaret Bradley of Harrisburg, Ark.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an Agnes Pronovias strapless mermaid crepe gown with off the shoulder sleeves.
The made of honor was Sarah Horner, sister of the bride, of Fort Worth. Bridesmaids were Katelynn Shepperd, Chloe McNally, Katie Davis, Malorie Medlin, Anna Rozier, Delaney Solari, Kara Koenig and Sam York.
The best man was Ben Peterson of Kansas City, Mo. Groomsmen were Hunter Dunn, Dakota Aplanalp, David Dendy, Collin Horner, Sina Heidari, Willy Solari, Joe Henn and Matt Hansen.
Seating guests were Thorn McMartin, Drew Davis, Mitchell Liccioni, Mitch McHugh and Ed Hussey.
A reception followed the ceremony at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark.
After a wedding trip to Riveria Maya, Mexico, the couple will reside in Bella Vista, Ark.
The bride is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a bachelor of arts degree in communication. She is employed with McLane Company in Bentonville, Ark.
The bridegroom is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor of business administration and marketing degree. He is employed with Unilever in Rogers, Ark.
The parents of the bridegroom hosted a rehearsal dinner at Louise at Thaden Field in Bentonville, Ark.