Abigail Perez of Salado became the bride to Luis Miguel Soria of Temple in a double-ring ceremony on June 27 at The Church of God of the Firstborn.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. And Mrs. Perez of Salado.
The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Soria of Temple.
Ben Gutierrez officiated.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride was an elegant ivory beaded gown.
Maid of honor was Roselani of Salado.
Bridesmaids were Febe of Salado and Kylee and Faith, both of Belton.
Best man was Edgar of Belton.
Groomsmen were Moses, John and Samuel, all of Salado.
Flower girls were Jocelynne and Madelynn.
Ring bearers were Mark and Kimberly.
A reception followed at the church.
The couple will take a trip to Galveston.