Sara Padoan of Belton and formerly of Creazzo, Italy, became the bride of Powers West Greenfield of Belton in a double-ring ceremony on Nov. 20 at the Rio Mansion in Belton with Mickey Blanks officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Doris Brazzale of Belton and formerly of Creazzo, Italy. The bridegroom is the son of Eddie and Michele Greenfield of Morgan’s Point Resort.
Given in marriage by her mother, the bride wore a Nola style wedding gown.
The maid of honor was Kelly Hovis of Belton. The bridesmaid was Reagan Marie Pendergraft of Belton.
The best man was Connor Middleton of Waco. The groomsman was Shannon Slaughter of Magnolia.
The flower girl was Presley Marie Pendergraft.
A reception followed the ceremony at the Rio Mansion reception hall.
After a wedding trip to Breckenridge, Colo., the couple will reside in Belton.
The bride is a graduate of Istituo Alberghiero in Italy. She is employed at Sol de Jalisco. The bridegroom is a graduate of Belton High School. He is employed as an administrative assistant of community relations.
The parents of the bridegroom hosted a rehearsal dinner at The Gin at Nolan Creek in Belton.