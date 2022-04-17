Alyssa Renee Garza of San Antonio became the bride of Jordan Joel Trejo of San Antonio in a double-ring ceremony on April 16 at Rustic Acres in Belton with Paul Trejo officiating.
The bride is the daughter of James and Valerie Garza of Temple. The bridegroom is the son of Joel and Norma Trejo of Bryan.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore an in-house design from Swan Bridal in San Antonio that featured a custom-made fit and flare sequined Venice lace gown with a sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder lace sleeves.
The maids of honor were Monica Martinez and Amanda Garza, sister of the bride, both of Temple. Bridesmaids were Jessie Trejo, sister of the groom, of Bryan, Hannah Gervais, sister of the groom, of Katy, and Tameka Shepard of San Antonio.
The best man was Christian Kopf of San Antonio. Groomsmen were Jared Trejo, brother of the groom, of San Antonio, Garrett Gervais of Katy, Nick Brown of San Bernardino, Calif., and Jeremy Garza, brother of the bride, of Temple.
Flower girls were Zamia Rodriguez of Belton, Zara Rodriguez of Belton and Lyla Lingo of Salado.
A reception followed the ceremony at Rustic Acres.
After a wedding trip to the Colorado, the couple will reside in San Antonio.
The bride is attending the University of Texas at San Antonio pursing a degree in medical humanities and plans to graduate in the fall.
The bridegroom is employed as a field sales manager for AT&T.
The parents of the bridegroom hosted a rehearsal dinner at Olive Garden in Temple.