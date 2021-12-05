Jessica Raye Maedgen of Temple became the bride of Trevon Alexander Cook of Temple in a double-ring ceremony on Nov. 12 at Brick and Barrel in Killeen with Seth Sturgill officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Mark and Susan Maedgen of Troy. The bridegroom is the son of Ricky Cook Jr. and Rose Prashad of LaGrange.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a Tuscany Lane by Maggie Sottero. It was an A-line ivory dress with lace, a v-neckline, and beaded spaghetti straps.
The maid of honor was Alice Maedgen of Troy. The matron of honor was Meg Brauer of Jarrell. Bridesmaids were Hannah Maedgen of Salado and Shelby Mills of Round Rock.
The best man was Samuel Neal of LaGrange. Groomsmen were Kennedy Lim of Temple, Luis Hernandez of LaGrange, and Danyale Cook of LaGrange.
The flower girl was Miyah Powell. Ring bearers were Charles Maedgen of AJ Brauer.
A reception followed at Brick and Barrel in Killeen.
The couple will take a wedding trip at a later date.
The bridge is a graduate of Texas A&M University and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She has a doctorate of physical therapy and is employed as a physical therapist at Baylor Scott & White. The groom is employed with Mr. Klean Powerwashing.
Bill and Lori Maedgen hosted at rehearsal dinner at Corona’s Restaurant.