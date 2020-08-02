Rachel Michelle Shed of Temple became the bride of Joseph Carl Edelbrock of Belton in a double-ring ceremony on Aug. 1, at Temple Bible Church.
The bride is the daughter of Kody and Lisa Shed of Temple.
The bridegroom is the son of Brandon and Angela Edelbrock of Temple.
Dave Tate officiated.
Harpist was Beka Stelzer of Temple.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore an Allure princess wedding gown featuring elegant lace details on the bodice and a sparkled English tulle skirt with a dramatic sweetheart neckline and illusion back. Buttons covered in satin and delicate crystals shaped in flowers extended from the gown’s neckline to the end of the cathedral train.
Maid of honor was Ruth Lawson of Belton. Bridesmaids were Beatrice White and Kara Fish, both of Belton, Karis McMurry of Harker Heights, Riley Jones of Temple and Samantha Huffman of Cibolo.
Best man was Dylan Edelbrock, brother of the bridegroom, of Temple. Groomsmen were Grant Jeffers of Gatesville and brother of the bride, Grant Shed of Temple.
Flower girl was Addilynne Nobles, cousin of the bride.
Ring bearer was Ethan Baker, cousin of the bride.
A reception followed at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.
A wedding trip will be at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The bride is attending Texas A&M University-Central Texas pursuing a bachelor of business administration in marketing.
She is employed as a dance instructor/choreographer at Lisa’s Dance Connection in Temple.
The bridegroom is employed as a low voltage technician at InHouse Systems, Inc. in Temple.