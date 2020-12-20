Jayci Paige Denio of Cameron became the bride of Samuel Prentice Stroder of Temple in a double-ring ceremony Oct. 24 at The Lodge at H5 Ranch.
The bride is the daughter of Randall and Franci Denio of Cameron.
The bridegroom is the son of Matt and Debra Stroder of Emmett.
Matt Stroder, father-of-the-bridegroom officiated.
Musicians included harpist Gretchen Williams of Harker Heights and Treble Soul of Rockdale.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a Katie May white fitted gown with sweetheart neckline featuring godets and a chapel train complemented by a cascading two-tier cathedral veil with horsehair hem.
Maid of honor was Darci Denio of Cameron.
Bridesmaids were Mason Kaase of College Station, Ashley Paulson of Eldorado and Carley Devillier of Winnie. Honorary bridesmaids were Grace Walzel, Claire Walzel and Caroline Walzel, all of Allen, Karli Kaase and Layni Kaase, both of College Station, Charlotte Wise of Flower Mound and Karlee Anderson of Emmett
Best men were Nathan Stroder of Emmett and Jacob Stroder of Grandview.
Groomsmen included Bo Harvey of Belton, Andrew Young of Frost and Keaton Denio of Cameron.
Flower girls were Penelope Wise, Hadlie Young, Bayleigh Freels and Brynne Freels.
Ring bearers were Laran Young, Eli Stroder, Mackoy Denio and Tace Denio.
Seating guests were Austin Anderson, Hayden Anderson, Jale Walzel and Jistol Walzel.
A reception followed at The Lodge.
After a wedding trip to Playa Del Carmen, the couple will reside in Temple.
The bride is a graduate of Texas A&M University.
The bridegroom is a graduate of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents at The Lodge at H5 Ranch.