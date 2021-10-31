Elizabeth Adaire Hughes of San Antonio became the bride of Rusten Benjamin Ramsey of San Antonio in a double-ring ceremony on Oct. 30 at Don Strange Ranch in Boerne.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Allen Hughes Jr. of San Antonio. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Randall Ramsey of Temple.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a majesty gown by Monique Lhuillier.
The maid of honor was Alisa Dubinski of San Antonio. Bridesmaids were Kathryn Chalfant of Pleasanton, Courtney Fillmore of Dallas, Julia Gehlhaar of San Antonio, Gabriela Hernandez of Columbus, Mysti Hodges of Temple, Allison Hughes of Corpus Christi, Brooks Lawley of Baton Rouge, La., Samantha Ramsey of Farmers Branch and Chase Studer of San Antonio.
The best man was Randall Ramsey, father of the groom, of Temple. Groomsmen were Tad Allen of Temple, Tyler Flanigan of Sacramento, Calif., Zachary Gadberry of San Marcos, Roland Glenister of Fort Worth, Weston Gooch of Houston, Dan Allen Hughes III of Corpus Christi, William Hughes of San Antonio, Rayse Ramsey of Farmers Branch, Geoffrey Smith of Spring and a junior groomsman was Holtyn Hodges, nephew of the groom.
The flower girl was Brooke Locker, cousin of the bride, and ring bearers were Haysten Hodges, nephew of the groom, and Dan Allen Hughes IV, nephew of the bride.
Seating guests were Dan Allen Hughes III, William Hughes, Holtyn Hodges and Rayse Ramsey.
A reception followed the ceremony at Don Strange Branch in Boerne.
After a wedding trip to Bora Bora, the couple will reside in San Antonio.
The bride is a graduate of Texas A&M University at San Antonio with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She is employed with the Dan A. Hughes company.
The bridegroom is a graduate of the Texas A&M University Mays Business School with a bachelor of business administration degree. He is employed as a sales director for Spectrum brands.
The parents of the bridegroom hosted a rehearsal dinner at Club Giraud in San Antonio.