Shannon Rose Sulak of Spring became the bride of Patrick Gary Strong of Spring in a double-ring ceremony Oct. 10 at Cathedral Oaks Event Center.
The bride is the daughter of Kenny and Irene Sulak of Seaton.
The bridegroom is the son of Gary and Tricia Strong of Conroe.
Mark Labaj officiated.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a Martina Liana gown that was made up of ivory lace and tulle over an ivory gown with a lush garden inspired style with a bouquet of large-scale floral laces throughout the gown.
Maid of honor was Lauren Roberts of Dallas. The matron of honor was Shelby Beck of Seaton. Bridesmaids were Lorin Burton of San Antonio, Shelby Poehls of Temple, Julie Martinez of Austin and Fanni Gedeon of Houston.
Best man was Jack Ruzicka of Magnolia. Groomsmen were Eric Johnson of Dallas, Kyle Larson of Fort Worth and Ty Rowden, Cory Mclaughlin and Chance David, all of Magnolia.
Flower girls were Landyn Grad of North Dakota and Scout Beck of Seaton.
Ring bearer was Kasen Grad of North Dakota.
Seating guests were John Valenziano and Jacob Fore, both of Magnolia.
A reception followed at Cathedral Oaks.
After a wedding trip to Denver, Colo., and Exuma, Bahamas, the couple will reside in Spring.
The bride is a graduate of Texas Tech University in Lubbock with a bachelor of science in nursing.
She is employed with Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Texas Tech University in Lubbock with a bachelor of science in engineering.
He is employed with Bleyl Engineering.
The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents at The Gin in Belton.