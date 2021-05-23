Olivia Miller of Waco became the bride of Brent Tymrak of Alice in a double-ring ceremony on May 15 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waco with James Ekeocha officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Alan and Kathy Miller of Rosebud. The bridegroom is the son of Robert and Rebecca Tymrak of Jourdanton.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents.
The matron of honor was Chelsea Rabroker of Dallas. Bridesmaids were Ashton Makarwich and Hanna Burrough, both of Fort Worth, Michelle House of New Braunfels, Courtney Phelps of Rosebud, and Morgan Glenn of San Marcos.
The best man was Kye Burris of San Angelo. Groomsmen were Daniel Mielke of Boerne, Zach Feldman of Weatherford, Madison Belcher of Weslaco, Tanner Klepac of San Antonio, and Marlin Williams of George West.
The flower girls were Ella Bell Conley, Embree Mendoza, Emery O’Neal and Lily Grace Tymrak.
The ring bearers were Merik Woods and Ryder O’Neal.
Ushers were Kyle Mayfield, Neil Rabroker and Kyle House.
Offering of the gifts were Anne and Brian Girard and son Connor Girard. Alter server was Aiden Lorberau Tymrak and Eucharist Minister was Mark Glenn.
A reception followed the ceremony at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway.
The bridge is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics. The groom is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in agronomy and a master’s degree in agricultural economics.
After a wedding trip to Aruba, the couple will reside in Alice.