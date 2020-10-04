Shelly Gerich of Zabcikville became the bride of Stanley Stanolis of Temple in a double-ring ceremony on Sept. 26 at Tenroc Ranch in Salado.
The bride is the daughter of Mona Gerich of Zabcikville and the late Raymond Gerich.
The bridegroom is the son of Jerry and Mary Stanolis of Temple.
The maid of honor was Lori Coots of Zabcikville. The matron of honor was Ashley Lannen of Hewitt. Bridesmaids were Christina Kirby, Alyssa Ketcham, Amanda Ferrell, Christina Martinez, Danielle Ferrell, Morgan Hill, Natalie Griffet and Shelly Huddleston.
The best man was Caleb Ferrell of Salado. Groomsmen were Jake Jordan, Matthew Stanolis, Jacob Ferrell, Jim Huddleston, Samuel Shannon and Zach Montgomery.
The flower girls were Adeline Lannen, Emily Lannen, Natalie Stoughton, Olivia Marek, Adalynn Marek, Cailynn Ferrell and Prim Ferrell.
Ring bearers were Nash Jordan and Luke Stoughton.
Seating guests were Trevor Coots, Trent Coots, Matthew Mesecke and Josh Kirby.
A reception followed the ceremony in the Blue Heron room at Tenroc Ranch.
The couple plans a wedding trip to Maui, Hawaii.
The bride is employed with United Ag & Turf in Temple.
The bridegroom is employed with EOS of North America in Pflugerville.