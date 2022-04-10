Hayley Elizabeth Campbell of San Antonio became the bride of Joshua Landry Dews of San Antonio in a double-ring ceremony on April 2 at Reunion Ranch in Georgetown with Nathan Niskern officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Campbell of Temple. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Allen Dews of Taylor.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore an Enchanting gown by Mon Cheri in diamond white and oyster pearl. The dress features lacy straps, curved V-neckline, an illusion V-back cutout and drop waist. The gown included beaded corded lace and was finished off with a semi-chapel train.
The maid of honor was Megan Libby, sister of the bride, of Hope Mills, N.C. Bridesmaids were Gaby Vega of LaMarque, Amelia Zendrera of Madrid, Spain, Arnold Motl of Bryan, Kayla Peacock of Abilene, Morgan Schneider of Georgetown, Nicole Ekstrom of Forney and Sarah Outlaw of Converse.
The best man was Jesse Dews, brother of the groom, of Mobile, Ala. Groomsmen were Cameron Schneider of Georgetown, Aaron Gonzales of Taylor, Jacob Judd of Shepherdsville, Ky., Colton Ekstrom of Forney, Connor Deihl of Spring Hill, Tenn., Joshua Rivers of Coatesville, Ind., and Buckley Outlaw of Converse.
The flower girl was Emily-Rea Peacock of Abilene. The ring bearer was Isaac Martin of Cleburne.
Seating guests were Chance McCollum of Copperas Cove, TJ Arroyos of Houston, Tyler Dews of Dallas and Max Hedrick of Hereford.
A reception followed the ceremony at Reunion Ranch in Georgetown.
The couple is planning a wedding trip to Costa Rica at a later date. They will reside in San Antonio.
The bride is a graduate of Galveston College with an associates of arts degree. She is employed as an administrative assistant in cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Texas Health at San Antonio.
The bridegroom is attending the University of Texas at San Antonio.
The parents of the bridegroom hosted a rehearsal dinner at Reunion Ranch in Georgetown.