Mary-Catherine Carlisle Clark of Temple became the bride of Jonathan Wade Nesby of Houston in a double-ring ceremony on Dec. 31, 2021 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. John Guzaldo officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Monty and Cynthia Clark of Temple. The bridegroom is the son of Indy Nesby and Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Nesby of Belton.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a Stella York designer dress in ivory. A classic mermaid-style French lace wedding dress, it included a scalloped lace train, sweetheart neckline and a button back. The bride also wore a cathedral veil with lace detailing.
The made of honor was AnnaMarie Clark of Temple. Bridesmaids were Payton Blackburn, Sarah Gregory, and Denise Bozdag, all of Houston.
The best man was William Atkinson of Houston. Groomsmen were Mitchell Nesby of Temple, Derick Schwartz of Austin, Justin Coelho of Georgetown and Collin Clark of Corpus Christi.
Seating guests was Joshua Clark and the altar server was Mike Hannon.
A reception followed at The Loft in Temple.
After a wedding trip to Mexico, the couple will reside in Houston.
The bride is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a bachelor of science degree in molecular and cellular biology. She is attending UT McGovern Medical School in Houston.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a bachelor of science degree in construction science. He is employed with Gamma Construction.
Indy Nesby hosted a rehearsal dinner at The Gin at Nolan Creek in Belton.