Kelsie Elizabeth Basso of Dallas became the bride of Dillon Nelson Strack of Dallas in a double-ring ceremony on Dec. 21 at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Anton Basso of Temple. She is the granddaughter of Ruth Moseley of New Boston.
The bridegroom is the son of Jacki Strack and Kent Strack, both of Spring. He is the grandson of Elsie Nelson of Gunnison, Colo., and Donald and Claudia Strack of Marquez.
The Rev. David Hoster officiated.
Music was by the Grazioso String Quartet of Waco.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore an ivory tulle and lace ball gown with a chapel train and a sheer lace cathedral veil.
Maid of Honor was Ashley Ramirez. Matron of Honor was Andrea Reed Clark. Bridesmaids were Taylor Splawn, Viktoria Guttenberg, Kasey Herrera and Brittany Tarbet.
Best man was brother-of-the-bridegroom, Clay Strack. Groomsmen were Daniel Ehrhardt, Ryan Lothe, Travis Kerr, Matt Borchelt and Connor Huwyler.
Flower girls were Ella and Lydia Dennison.
A dinner and dance reception followed in the Parish Hall of the church.
After a wedding trip to Saint Lucia Island, the couple will reside in the Dallas area.
The bride is a 2016 Texas A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Allied Health and is attending Texas Tech HSC-SOP pursuing a doctorate of pharmacy.
The bridegroom is a 2016 Texas A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s in engineering and is attending Texas A&M University pursuing a master’s of engineering. He is employed as an engineer with a national defense company in Dallas.
The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents at Pignetti’s.