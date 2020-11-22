Danielle Nicole Watson of The Grove became the bride of Tony Diaz of The Grove in a double-ring ceremony on Oct. 24 at Stone Ridge Ranch in Gatesville.
The bride is the daughter of Terry and Theresa Watson of The Grove.
The bridegroom is the son of Robin Sharp of Gatesville and Manuel Diaz of Allen.
Ricky Watson, the bride’s uncle, officiated.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a Galina signature beaded brocade embellished mermaid wedding dress with a cathedral train and a crystal tiara with a cathedral veil with delicate scattered crystals all around it.
A reception followed at Stone Ridge.
After a wedding trip to Las Vegas, the couple will reside in The Grove.
The bride is a graduate of Gatesville High School and dental college. She is employed as a dental assistant in Gatesville.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Gatesville High School. He is employed as a plumber at Fort Hood.