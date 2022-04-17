Courtney Charmaine Gaines of Temple became the bride of Timothy John Cynar of Temple in a double-ring ceremony on April 16 at Hidden River Ranch in Lampasas with Sean Payton officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Garland and Teresa Gaines of Temple. The bridegroom is the son of Marsha Phillips and the late Michael Cynar of Flat Rock, Mich.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a Studio Levantine, A-line off the shoulder, floor length, whimsical dress with three-dimensional floral lace accented with pearls.
The maid of honor was Ashley Gaines, sister of the bride, of Killeen. The matron of honor was Kiffany Betters, sister of the bride, of Leander. Bridesmaids were Charity Gaines of Temple, Monica Vahue of Belton, Elaine Dalby of Temple, Chelsea Brown of Belton, Alexis Johnson of Cypress, Jesse Prince of Normand, Okla.; and a junior bridesmaid was Ahnisty Ferrow of Salado.
The best man was Jacob Cynar of Charlotte, N.C.
The flower girl was Aspen Nicole Flores of Killeen. The ring bearer was Ahndre Dewayne Najar.
Seating guests were Jerry Collins of Indiana, Roderick Walker of Belton and David Phillips of Flat Rock, Mich.
A reception followed at Hidden River Ranch in Lampasas.
The couple plans to take a wedding trip to Maldives at a later date. They will reside in Temple.
The bride is a graduate of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton with a bachelor of science degree in nursing education. She is employed with the Temple Independent School District. The groom is retired from the U.S. Army and is employed with M2 Services.
The parents of the bride and groom hosted a rehearsal dinner at The Hole in the Wall in Belton.