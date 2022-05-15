Zoe Marie Mischtian of Fargo, N.D., became the bride of Jacob Curtis Goroski of Fargo, N.D., in a double-ring ceremony on April 23 at Tenroc Ranch in Salado.
The bride is the daughter Judge John Mischtian and Dawna Mischtian of Temple. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Goroski of Fargo, N.D.
Judge Paul LePak officiated the ceremony.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a champagne colored gown with a sweetheart neckline and cap sleeves. Delicate floral lace details and pearl embellishments were featured around the fitted bodice. Layers of tulle cascaded down, flowing into a full ballgown skirt and out to a cathedral train.
The maids of honor were Carleigh Sullivan of Shawnee, Okla., and Madeline Cummings of Belton. Bridesmaids were Courtney Hagen of Fargo, N.D., Jessica Goroski, sister of the groom, of West Fargo, N.D., Hannah Noyes of Baltimore, Md., and Ashleigh Vogel of Fargo, N.D.
The best man was Kevin Roberts of Thief River Falls, Minn. Groomsmen were Noah Morken of Fargo, N.D., Caleb Kill of Fargo, N.D., Joshua Wood of Bismarck, N.D., Nicholas Mischtian, brother of the bride, of College Station, and Jason Columbus of Bismarck, N.D.
The flower girl was Olivia June Roucloux and the ring bearer was Barry Goroski.
Seating guests were Jordan Johnson and Nathaniel Parks.
A reception followed the ceremony at Tenroc Ranch.
The couple has a wedding trip planned this summer. They will reside in Fargo, N.D.
The bride is a graduate of Concordia College in Moorehead, Minn., with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and music. She is employed as a teacher for Fargo public schools.
The bridegroom is a graduate of North Dakota State University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and political science. He is employed as a sales account executive for WEX Health.
The parents of the bridegroom hosted a rehearsal dinner catered by Whataburger at Tenroc Ranch.