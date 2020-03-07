BELTON — Erica Lopez, assistant manager of the Dead Fish Grill in Belton, said she expected about 200 people Saturday for the inaugural Crawfish and Cars Festival.
The romantically situated restaurant, at 2207 Lake Road, has previously held crawfish boils in April or May, but wanted to add the car show this year, she said. The combination of the car show — which had about 62 entries — the outdoor crawfish boil and live country music should attract more customers, she said.
The crawfish and music started on Friday night, when Philip Coggins and The Fabulous Stump Grinders performed. The Saturday music was provided by Lance Wade Thomas and the Grammy-nominated Los Rachoz.
Dom Ferris, head chef, said the restaurant ordered about 1,000 pounds of Louisiana crawfish. The cooks drop the crawfish in seasoned boiling water for about five minutes, he said. They cut the heat and let them soak in the seasoning for 10-20 minutes.
“The more you let them sit, the spicier they get,” he said. “We’ve got some Cajun people from Louisiana out here at the tables testing me. I passed.”
He has 18 years cooking experience and has been at the Dead Fish Grill for about nine years, he said.
Paul Goss, the restaurant’s other chef, said he came to Bell County in November. He has cooked for such large events as South by Southwest and Austin City Limits, he said.
“I’ve had the opportunity to do a lot of big fun things over the years,” he said.
One of the many remarkable cars entered in the show was a 1965 Mustang coup, owned by Steve Burrow of Salado, who was accompanied by his wife, Suzie.
It has been re-painted its original color of Caspian blue and has 289 horsepower, a four-barrel carburetor and four-speed transmission in the floor. He showed a photo of one just like it that he had when he was in high school.
“I learned on that car,” he said. “I had to keep it running.”
He looked all over the country, he said, and finally found an identical car in New Braunfels about 18 months ago.
“I work on this thing,” he said.
He rebuilt the carburetor, installed disc brakes and did a lot more, he said.
“I drive it once a week,” he said. “If you’ve got something with a motor you’ve got to use it. I don’t hotdog it. I want to keep it as original as possible.”
Steve Buchanan of Killeen brought his red 1969 Camaro Super Sport Rally Sport to the show. It has a small block with 350 horsepower, aluminum heads, a Holley carburetor, power steering, front disc brakes and a tilt steering wheel, he said.
“I’ve done everything except for the paint,” he said. “It was a nice car when I got it.”
He’s won about 16 trophies with it, and takes it to a big Mississippi car show, “Crusin the Coast,” almost every year.
“What’s the best about it is meeting new people,” he said. “There is always somebody willing to talk cars.”
Lopez said this year’s car show judges were Jeff McGuire, Ronnie Turner and Lawrence McCullar.