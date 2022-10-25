Ye Adidas

A sign advertises Yeezy shoes made by Adidas at Kickclusive, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J. Adidas has ended its partnership Ye over his offensive and antisemitic remarks.

 Seth Wenig

NEW YORK — Adidas ended a partnership that helped make the artist formerly known as Kanye West a billionaire and lent the German sportswear an edgy appeal, but ultimately couldn't survive a mounting outcry over the rapper's offensive and antisimetic remarks.