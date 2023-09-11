The initial images from NASA’s orbiting pollution monitor launched earlier this year shows scattered pockets of toxic nitrogen dioxide over Central Texas, but they are far smaller than concentrations around Houston, Dallas and other major cities.
Orbiting pollution monitor shows toxic gas over Texas
- BY DAVID STONE | SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAM
- Updated
