When the COVID-19 pandemic reached Texas last spring, administrators in the state’s 1,200 nursing homes scrambled to keep up with daily changes to state and federal guidelines on how to keep the virus from invading their facilities, while staffers donned full protective gear to keep from spreading the virus between patient rooms. Facilities were locked down, isolating vulnerable residents from their families for a year.
Still, the virus got in.
Texas did not report any COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes until mid-April 2020, despite reports of outbreaks starting in March. By April 15, the state reported that 98 nursing home residents had died. For the next three months, the reported death toll mostly stayed below 100 people per week.
A deadly summer surge began in mid-July, when the state reported 209 nursing home resident deaths from COVID-19 in one week. August was even deadlier: The state reported more than 400 nursing home resident deaths in a single week. Cases and deaths started to decline in the fall, although they remained higher than during the spring.
The second peak came after the holidays, when coronavirus surged across Texas. For three weeks, Texas reported more than 400 nursing home resident deaths every week. In January alone, more than 1,400 nursing home residents died.
Nursing home residents and staff began to get vaccinated in December, resulting in a steep decline in cases and deaths starting in late February. By March, the state reported fewer than 50 deaths linked to COVID-19 among nursing home residents each week.
Overall, Texas reported that nearly 9,000 nursing home residents died of COVID-19 from April 2020 to April 2021. In total, one out of five COVID-19 deaths reported in Texas were of nursing home patients.
Early in the pandemic, COVID-19 deaths in Texas were concentrated among nursing home residents — about 40 percent of all deaths reported in Texas in June. That proportion began to decline as the pandemic became more deadly for people outside of nursing homes.
One year into the pandemic, COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. When the coronavirus invaded nursing homes in March 2020, 1 in 5 infected people older than 80 had to be hospitalized, and nearly 8 percent of them died.
As of April 14, 8,961 nursing home residents with COVID-19 have died in Texas — nearly 10 percent of the state’s estimated 90,000 nursing home residents. That’s about 20 percent of the COVID-19-related deaths reported for the state. More than a dozen facilities lost at least 30 residents to the virus.
“It’s just a monster,” said Cristina Arizmendi Mirelez, administrator of the Amistad Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Uvalde, which cared for about 100 people when the pandemic began and reported 10 deaths and 41 total COVID-19 cases to the state over the past year.
One year ago this month, the state released its first data showing the toll the pandemic was taking on nursing home residents. By Easter 2020, 1 in 6 COVID-19-related deaths in Texas were nursing home residents.
Within a month, the death toll in Texas nursing homes reached nearly 500.
The following 12 months would bring nightmarish death tolls, isolation, panic and grief for hundreds of thousands of nursing residents, staff and families.
