Uvalde school shooting

A Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle sits Sept. 6 outside of Dalton Elementary School as students wait outside their classroom on the first day of school in Uvalde.

 Evan L’Roy/The Texas Tribune

Texas school districts are set to receive nearly $8 million from the Justice Department to improve campus security this year through funding from the bipartisan gun safety law passed this summer. That includes nearly half a million for Uvalde.