Tax help is available this month from the United Way of Central Texas and its volunteers.
For the 12th year, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance workers will help prepare hundreds of tax returns for Central Texas residents. Clients eligible to have their taxes prepared for free must make less than $55,000 a year. Last year, the average client income was about $24,000 per year.
United Way of Central Texas “is engaging Central Texans and bringing people together to solve community problems,” the agency said in a news release. “Long-term economic success is not possible without an investment in long-term human success. Working together, we are building strong neighborhoods — all over Central Texas— where individuals and communities can thrive.”
In 2020, VITA volunteers prepared nearly 1,000 free tax returns for Central Texans and brought in over $1.3 million in refunds and nearly $450,000 in Earned Income Tax Credits, according to the release.
VITA volunteers are Internal Revenue Service certified and knowledgeable in EITC providing basic income tax return services without charge, ensuring 100 percent of the tax refund goes directly to the customer, the release said.
United Way of Central Texas and its community partners — Heart of Texas Goodwill Job Connection, Central Texas Housing Consortium, Temple College, Harker Heights YMCA, Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Grace Christian Center and the McLane School of Business at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor — will kick-off the 2021 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance on Monday.
Temple, Belton, Harker Heights and Killeen VITA sites will be open through April 15.
Here is a list of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites:
n Heart of Texas Goodwill Job Connection, 2601 Commerce St., Belton; open from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.
- Rose Hall, 107 N. Ninth St., Temple; open from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
- First Baptist Church of Temple, 8015 W. Adams Ave., Temple; open 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays.
- Temple Community Clinic, 1905 Curtis B. Elliot Dr., Temple; open noon to 4 p.m. Fridays.
- Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, Killeen; open noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays.
- Armed Services YMCA, 110 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights; open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays.
To schedule an appointment, call the United Way of Central Texas office at 254-778-8616 or visit www.uwct.org.