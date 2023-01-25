School Shooting-Newport-News

Lawyer Diane Toscano, who represents Abigail Zwerner, the Newport News teacher who was shot by a six-year-old student, reads a statement to media in Newport News, Va.

 Mike Caudill

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Concerned staff warned administrators at a Virginia elementary school three times that a 6-year-old boy had a gun and was threatening other students in the hours before he shot and wounded a teacher, but the administration "was paralyzed by apathy" and didn't call police, remove the boy from class or lock down the school, the wounded teacher's lawyer said Wednesday.