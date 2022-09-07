Sandy Hook Survivors Uvalde

A photo of Liv Doscher, left, with Sandy Hook Elementary School principal Dawn Hochsprung and friend Rayna Toth, right, during the sock hop on April 3, 2011, stands awaiting to be taken to college with Doscher, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Sandy Hook, Conn. Hochsprung died trying to protect students during the Sandy Hook shooting.

 Julia Nikhinson/AP

NEWTOWN, Conn. — The survivors who were able to walk out of Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly a decade ago want to share a message of hope with the children of Uvalde: You will learn how to live with your trauma, pain and grief. And it will get better.