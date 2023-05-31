Texas Legislature

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick recaps the 2023 regular legislative session with Sherry Sylvester, distinguished senior fellow at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, at TPPF headquarters in downtown Austin on May 30, 2023. 

 Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

After weeks of bickering over whose proposal to cut Texans’ property taxes is better, House Speaker Dade Phelan sent a clear message to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, his Senate counterpart, on Tuesday: Take our pitch or leave the special session with nothing.