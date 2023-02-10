WASHINGTON — The Pentagon shot down an unknown object flying in U.S. airspace off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said.
Pentagon shoots down unknown object flying in U.S. airspace
- By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
