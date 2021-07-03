Temple was back for seconds by amending its ordinance on food trucks Thursday — the second time after prior changes in December because the city failed to involve business owners in the discussion.
The changes to the ordinance, which mainly affected how food trucks could operate within city limits, were unanimously amended by the City Council after input by local business owners. The vote Thursday was the item’s second reading, with the first being last month.
“At that time we missed an important step in making sure we engaged with the stakeholder community that either owns, operates or is somehow involved with a mobile food unit,” City Manager Brynn Myers said.
The city’s proposed food truck regulations in December put many restrictions on those operating in Temple, making many local owners concerned for their businesses.
Previous changes to the ordinance included mandating that the food trucks report to a central preparatory facility every day, changes to where the trucks could be stored and what permits were needed.
Deonta Davis, a member of the Temple Main Street Program Economic Vitality Committee, told the City Council that if some of these measures were not changed it could lead to many of these trucks leaving the city.
Davis said it was not amenities in the downtown that food truck owners were looking for, it was accessibility.
“One of the things that we have seen, talking with a lot of food truck handlers, they did state that if these amendments are not approved in all likelihood they go and relocate to somewhere else,” Davis said. “So we spent millions of dollars on our Santa Fe Plaza and our trail to provide a place from them to be at, and then turn around and make it so where they don’t actually want to be in downtown Temple.”
After meeting with local stakeholders, city officials recommended a variety of changes to the ordinance in order to make it easier on those businesses.
One change to the ordinance is allowing food truck owners more freedom on where they can and cannot park their trucks, along with not requiring them to submit an itinerary to the city.
“Our goal here is to make it more streamlined for mobile food units to get a permit from the city of Temple,” Myers said. “And to make it very clear for the mobile food unity operators what the requirements are, in terms of what zoning districts they can operate in and where they can park. And then put it on them to make sure they are complying with it and not require them to submit specific site information to us every time they want to park in a specific location.”
The changed ordinance also will allow food trucks to operate on private, residential or any other zoned properties with the owner’s permission for private events. Myers said the city might put a limit on the number of times this can take place as to prevent a food truck constantly staying at one location.
Myers said the new ordinance also allows for a wider variety of options from ice cream trucks, instead of its previous limitation to only pre-packaged treats, to include hand-scooped ice cream and snow cones.
One major change the city made to the ordinance is allowing food truck owners to get around the requirement of a central preparation facility.
The previous ordinance required food trucks to have space at a preparation facility, reporting to it every day for supplies and cleaning. Food truck owners said this placed a burden on them, having to rent space they might not need.
The city’s change now allows these businesses to get a variance to allow them to go without the facility after showing they can do all the preparation and cleaning within their vehicle.
City officials said many food trucks should be able to get the variance, though the city is limited on how it can give the variance out by state law.
“Most likely if the mobile food unit is self contained, with the ability to do all of the food prep, cooking and washing on the unit itself, which many mobile food units are, maybe even most, then they … will be able to apply for and be granted a variance from those requirements,” Myers said. “State law does not allow a blanket variance for a blanket exception for all mobile food units within a certain geographic area.”
One change the city did not repeal was the disallowing of food truck owners to keep their vehicles at their homes while not in use.
In addition to updating the food ordinance, city officials also updated the ordinance on water, sewers and sewage disposal to include rules for disposing of food truck waste.
The city’s updated code allows food truck owners to either dispose of waste at designated sites, such as a central preparation area, or have a liquid waste transporter pick it up. Liquid waste for food trucks includes soap water.
Maggie Sodek, owner of Li’l Armadillo BBQ and More, told the City Council she was concerned about the need to constantly call a transporter to dispose of the waste due to its cost.
“We called one of the services to see how much they charged and we were told that it was between $200 and $300 every time you dump,” Sodek said. “And we don’t even have grease, we just have water from cleaning our hands and wiping and stuff like that. The water we would have to dump every day since we wash our hands constantly.”
City officials explained to her that instead of having the company come out each day as she assumed, she could instead store multiple days of liquid waste in an offsite container until it was full. This would cut down on repeated trips.
The ordinance allows for food truck owners to hold up to 90 days of liquid waste in a separate container before being required to have it picked up.