A Temple road will be closed to traffic when city crews start construction on a new project Monday.
City officials announced Wednesday they would be closing a portion of South 43rd Street to allow crews to work on drainage improvement projects. The construction will begin Monday and is expected to take until the end of the week, weather permitting.
The portion of South 43rd Street being worked on is between West Avenue M and West Avenue P.
The road will be closed to through traffic but residents will still be allowed to park on the road and get into their homes. People living at the house numbers 1403, 1404, 1406 and 1407 will be unable to park in front of their homes, the city said.
Traffic along 43rd Street will be detoured around this section of road to neighboring South 41st Street and South 45th Street.
City officials said the work being done is mainly to add larger capacity to reinforced culverts, which will replace the smaller capacity lines at the location.
“The 2008-2009 Drainage Master Plan identified improvements to address flooding in the vicinity of avenues T and R at 57th Street,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “This current project addresses nearby infrastructure in the same drainage basin that is known to be undersized per current city criteria, which is believed to have contributed to the area’s flooding problems.”
Simmons said the construction work will move east from 43rd Street to 33rd Street. Portions of some roads and alleys will be blocked during construction.
City officials said people with questions should call the city’s engineering division 254-298-5660.