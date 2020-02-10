A man and his wife allegedly assaulted the man’s 67-year-old grandmother, a report from Temple Police Department said.
The victim, who reported the assault on Jan. 8 at Temple Police Department, said she and the couple had an argument, and Katelyn Cheyanne Clinard-Finger, 22, closed a door on the victim’s hand.
The victim also said her grandson, 25-year-old Anthony Finger, punched her, spokesman Cody Weems said.
An investigation was done and warrants were issued Friday for both suspects. They were arrested Friday in the 4500 block of South General Bruce Drive.
The Fingers were in the Bell County Jail Monday, each held on $100,000 bonds and charged with injury to the elderly causing severe bodily injury.