Italy Floods

People walk on mud and debris in Senigallia, Italy, Friday. Floodwaters triggered by heavy rainfall swept through several towns in a hilly region of central-east Italy early Friday, leaving 10 people dead and several missing. 

 Gabriele Moroni

CANTIANO, Italy — Flash floods swept through several towns Friday in hilly central Italy after hours of exceptionally heavy rain, leaving 10 people dead and at least four missing. Dozens of survivors scrambled onto rooftops or up into trees to await rescue.