Texas Capitol

An aerial view of the Capitol on March 23, 2020.

 Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Texas House and Senate budget writers have struck a deal on a $321.3 billion two-year spending plan that takes advantage of a historic cash windfall to invest unprecedented amounts of money into tax cuts, mental health, state parks, colleges and universities, the state’s energy grid, broadband and water infrastructure, according to documents made public Thursday.