Battleship Texas

The USS Texas is towed down the Houston Ship Channel Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Baytown, Texas. The vessel, which was commissioned in 1914 and served in both World War I and World War II, is being towed to a dry dock in Galveston where it will undergo an extensive $35 million repair.

 David J. Phillip/AP

LA PORTE — It's the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallonsof water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.