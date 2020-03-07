A local Girl Scout launched a service project to benefit the Temple Ronald McDonald House.
Karrington Black, 9, a Charter Oak Elementary School student in Temple, started the drive for personal hygiene products after her younger brother was hospitalized, prompting her mother, Kacie Owens, to stay at the Temple facility last October.
“Being a Girl Scout, Karrington realized her ability to make a difference for the future families who would be staying at the hospital long-term, and jumped into action,” said Hannah Bruno, communications manager for Girl Scouts of Central Texas.
Partnering with Girl Scout Troop 8121, Karrington collected travel-sized personal care products, towels and laundry supplies — enough for 40 people.
Once the troop assembled the care bags, the girls delivered the packages to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Karrington has been a Girl Scout for five years and even sold more than 1,000 boxes of cookies.
“Girl Scouts has made me more social and confident,” Karrington said. “I like to take a different road and create my own path.”