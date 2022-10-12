Navy SEAL Death

U.S. Navy SEAL candidates, participate in "surf immersion" during Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training at the Naval Special Warfare Center in Coronado, Calif.

 MC1 Anthony Walker

WASHINGTON — The Navy's Special Warfare Command has reprimanded three officers in connection with the February death of a SEAL candidate who collapsed and died of acute pneumonia just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test, according to Navy officials and a new report.