John Scott

Former Texas Secretary of State John Scott at a press conference in 2022. Abbott tapped Scott to serve as interim attorney general while Ken Paxton awaits a Senate trial on his impeachment. 

 Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday appointed Fort Worth lawyer and former Secretary of State John Scott as interim Texas attorney general, temporarily replacing Ken Paxton, who was suspended as attorney general pending the outcome of an impeachment trial in the state Senate.