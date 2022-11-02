Uvalde body camera

At 12:33 p.m. May 24, exactly an hour after the gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a group of unidentified police officers began advancing toward the classrooms where he had trapped more than 30 students and teachers. But after one officer said “no, no, no,” they stopped. That moment exemplified the overall failed law enforcement response.

 State trooper body camera footage obtained by The Texas Tribune and ProPublica

Editor’s note: This story contains audio of people calling 911 during a mass shooting incident.