The Temple Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left four people injured, a news release said.
At about 8:20 p.m. officers responded to a call in the 900 block of S 24th St., the release said.
Four victims suffered from injuries not believed to be life threatening.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.