It is not very often that the national news gives me an opportunity to have a chuckle lately.
An exception to that case came when I saw a Republican senator on the television lamenting that $2,000 checks sent directly to Americans was going to cost “hundreds of billions of dollars,” and he could not support such expenditure without knowing how it was to be funded. I almost cried when laughing.
All of a sudden Congress is worried about cost effectiveness? Are these not the same idiots that voted to send $600 to each American and then “hundreds of billions of dollars” to various foreign governments for serious and life-altering projects like gender studies in Pakistan, or lizards on a treadmill in Cambodia, and don’t forget the Kennedy Center and assorted arts and crafts projects?
They can find funding for their pet projects (pork) but God forbid sending the taxpayers’ money back to the taxpayer. I realize that there is some justification for spending overseas.
However, bribing others to like us has never worked very well, and if given the choice of returning money to Americans (not illegal aliens) or sending it out of the country, the choice should be obvious. Maybe it is time to rid ourselves of both political parties and create the “American” party. What a blessing it would be to have politicians actually concerned with our wellbeing instead of their own.
David Blankemeier
Temple